21:26 GMT +302 May 2017
    The House of Trade Unions building in Odessa on May 2, 2014

    Ukrainians, Russians Rally in Brussels in Honor of Victims of Odessa Tragedy

    Odessa media agency
    Immigrants from Russia and Ukraine participated in a remembrance rally near the European Parliament building in Brussels in commemoration of the victims of the Odessa tragedy of May 2, 2014, which claimed the lives of dozens of people, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday.

    BRUSSELS (Sputnik) — Around 20 people participated in the demonstration organized by EU parliamentarian from Latvia Tatjana Zdanoka. The rally participants held photographs showing the site of the tragedy and had pins on their clothes saying "Remember Odessa. Stop fascism."

    Odessa, Ukraine. People on Kulikovo Polye Square remember those killed in a May 2, 2014 fire at the local House of Trade Unions
    © Sputnik/ Stringer
    Putin Urges Int'l Community to Avoid Crimes Like 2014 Odessa Massacre in Future

    In late February, Zdanoka initiated a hearing in the European Parliament devoted to the lack of progress in the investigations into the killings of hundreds of people in the clashes between Kiev forces and anti-government protesters in Kiev and Odessa in 2014.

    People on Kulikovo Polye Square remember those killed in a May 2, 2014 fire at the local House of Trade Unions
    © Sputnik/ Stringer
    Hundreds of People Gather in Ukraine's Odessa to Commemorate Anniversary of 2014 Massacre
    The confrontations between the radical supporters of the new Ukrainian government, which came to power after what many consider to be a coup, and anti-government protesters in Kiev and some other Ukrainian cities between November 2013 and February 2014 resulted in the death of 108 protesters and other individuals and 13 law enforcement officers, according to the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).

    On May 2, 2014, the violent clashes continued in Odessa's Hrets'ka Square and Kulykove Pole square. The majority of victims suffered from the fire in the city's House of Trade Unions where the protesters had been blocked by Kiev forces.

    The incident left 48 people, including seven women and one minor, dead while the overall number of casualties exceeded 250, according to OHCHR. According to media reports, 26 people from both sides currently stand accused in the case which is now being considered by the court, and six individuals have identified as suspects. Despite this, the court has failed to convict or punish anyone for the events.

    Tags:
    Odessa massacre, UN Human Rights Office (OHCHR), Ukraine, Russia, Brussels
