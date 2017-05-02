STOCKHOLM (Sputnik) — In November 2015, the Swedish government introduced a temporary control on its borders due to the high influx of refugees into the country.

"We think that it is a good decision in order to make trips for the passengers easier," Johansson said at a press briefing.

One of the reasons behind the decision is a significant decrease in the flow of migrants into the country, Swedish Minister for Home Affairs Anders Ygeman said at a briefing.

Over the past several years, Sweden has experienced an influx of refugees fleeing hostilities in their homelands in the Middle East and North Africa. In 2015, Sweden received a record 163,000 asylum applications, of which 35,369 were from children without guardians. In 2016, the number of asylum applications dropped to 29,000.