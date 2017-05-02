How Merkel 'Creates Causes of Refugee Crisis She Pretends to Fight'

© AP Photo/ Christian Essler, XCITEPRESS Merkel Calls on Refugees to Respect German Values, Laws

"Dr. Merkel [she has a doctorate in physical chemistry] creates the causes of the refugee crisis which she pretends to fight. German politics has never been more irresponsible," the politician wrote for Sputnik Germany

Wimmer noted that during their recent meeting, Saudi and German authorities have supposedly agreed that the Saudi government will send to Germany forces involved in the Syrian crisis, which are fighting against the legitimate government of the country.

The politician recalled that the Syrian war has caused a massive refugee influx, with hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers fleeing to Europe. According to him, Merkel's initiative could aggravate the conflict and result in an even greater number of refugees fleeing to the EU to escape violence.

Germany has been trying to cope with a heavy influx of migrants over the last couple of years. The country had accepted over 1 million refugees in 2015.

According to Wimmer, "the decision on migration made in September 2015 by the federal chancellor has affected the state order."

"Anything and everything can be decided in this country. But the constitutional order and the the parliamentary procedure must be respected," the politician noted.

"It was the Austrian chancellor, who a few months ago talked about the main responsibility of the US (as well as Britain and France) for wars and migration. And what does his German colleague do? She lets… the murderers and expellers be trained on German soil despite their shameful behavior," Wimmer concluded.

© AFP 2017/ MAURIZIO GAMBARINI Critics Corner Merkel by 'Linking Every Refugee Crime to Her Policy'

Berlin first expressed the idea of training some members of the Saudi armed forces in 2015. It was initially planned that three to five Saudi officers would be trained in Germany each year.

The proposal has elicited criticism from many opposition parties and human rights groups, which object to Berlin's military ties with Riyadh.