Register
21:27 GMT +302 May 2017
Live
    Search
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel awaits the arrival of the new European Parliament President Antonio Tajani at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, February 24, 2017.

    How Merkel 'Creates Causes of Refugee Crisis She Pretends to Fight'

    © REUTERS/ Hannibal Hanschke
    Europe
    Get short URL
    119760

    Berlin and Riyadh reportedly reached an agreement that the Bundeswehr will train the Saudi military in Germany. According to German CDU politician Willy Wimmer, this move can have drastic consequences for the domestic situation in the country.

    Refugees and asylum-seekers stand on the square by the Kornmarkt shopping center in Bautzen, Germany (File)
    © AP Photo/ Christian Essler, XCITEPRESS
    Merkel Calls on Refugees to Respect German Values, Laws
    "Dr. Merkel [she has a doctorate in physical chemistry] creates the causes of the refugee crisis which she pretends to fight. German politics has never been more irresponsible," the politician wrote for Sputnik Germany.

    Wimmer noted that during their recent meeting, Saudi and German authorities have supposedly agreed that the Saudi government will send to Germany forces involved in the Syrian crisis, which are fighting against the legitimate government of the country.

    The politician recalled that the Syrian war has caused a massive refugee influx, with hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers fleeing to Europe. According to him, Merkel's initiative could aggravate the conflict and result in an even greater number of refugees fleeing to the EU to escape violence.

    Germany has been trying to cope with a heavy influx of migrants over the last couple of years. The country had accepted over 1 million refugees in 2015.

    According to Wimmer, "the decision on migration made in September 2015 by the federal chancellor has affected the state order."

    "Anything and everything can be decided in this country. But the constitutional order and the the parliamentary procedure must be respected," the politician noted.

    "It was the Austrian chancellor, who a few months ago talked about the main responsibility of the US (as well as Britain and France) for wars and migration. And what does his German colleague do? She lets… the murderers and expellers be trained on German soil despite their shameful behavior," Wimmer concluded.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel
    © AFP 2017/ MAURIZIO GAMBARINI
    Critics Corner Merkel by 'Linking Every Refugee Crime to Her Policy'
    Berlin first expressed the idea of training some members of the Saudi armed forces in 2015. It was initially planned that three to five Saudi officers would be trained in Germany each year.

    The proposal has elicited criticism from many opposition parties and human rights groups, which object to Berlin's military ties with Riyadh.

    Related:

    Syrian ‘Refugee’ on Trial in Germany For Pinpointing Targets For Daesh
    ‘Disguised as Refugees’: Germany in Terrorists’ Crosshairs
    Tags:
    military training, refugee crisis, Angela Merkel, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Met Gala 2017: Celebrities Show Off Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Looks
    Met Gala 2017: Celebrities Show Off Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Looks
    Match Made in Heaven
    Match Made in Heaven
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok