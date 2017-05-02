Macron's Chances to Defeat Le Pen in French Presidential Run-Off Drop by 1%

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the survey, 60 percent of French voters are expected to cast their ballots for Macron, while 40 percent are projected to vote for Le Pen.

The poll also showed that 75 percent of those surveyed believed that Macron would be elected as president.

On April 23, Macron and Le Pen became the two top contenders in the first round of the election, and are set to face each other in the run-off on May 7. According to the French Interior Ministry, Macron won the first round with 24.01 percent of the votes, while Le Pen came second with 21.3 percent.