Warsaw Considers Macron's Words About Polish Ruling Party Leader 'Inappropriate'

WARSAW (Sputnik) — On Monday, Macron said that Le Pen had a number of allies, including Kaczynski.

"We regret to note that once again during the presidential campaign in France, an allied country that like Poland is a member of NATO and the European Union, a candidate for the highest office in the state has used unacceptable comparisons and mental shortcuts that mislead the public opinion… Indicating an alleged alliance between Madame Le Pen and the chairman of Law and Justice is a manipulation, and counting Jaroslaw Kaczynski among the group of 'Le Pen’s friends who are violating many freedoms' is wrong and inappropriate," the statement said.

The statement added that Warsaw expects of future French presidents "regardless of which candidate wins the election" would study the issue before making statements about the policy of other countries.

On Sunday, French voters are expected to cast their ballots to choose Macron or Le Pen as the next president, who finished first and second, respectively, in the first round of the election.