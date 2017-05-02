French Presidential Hopeful Macron Has 2 Candidates for Prime Minister's Office

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — French independent presidential hopeful Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that he had two candidates in mind for the position of the country's prime minister.

"I have almost chosen a prime minister. I am hesitating between two candidates — a man and a woman," Macron said in an interview with the BFMTV channel.

Macron highlighted that he was choosing candidates based on their competence and experience and not because of their political weight.

"To be a minister means conducting policy and running administration," Macron added, stressing the importance and complexity of the position.

On April 23, Macron and Le Pen emerged as the two top contenders in the first round of the French presidential election. They are now set to face each other in the run-off on Sunday.

According to the French Interior Ministry, Macron won the first round with 24.01 percent of the votes, while Le Pen received 21.3 percent.

On Saturday, Le Pen announced defeated first-round candidate Nicolas Dupont-Aignan as her potential prime minister, should she win the second round.