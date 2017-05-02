Register
12:23 GMT +302 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Statfjord-A offshore oil platform

    Norway Doubles Oil & Gas Resource Estimates Amid Mounting Int'l Pressure

    © AFP 2017/ OYVING HAGEN / SCANPIX NORWAY
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Oil in Turmoil (126)
    0 21212

    Recently, Norway doubled its estimates of undiscovered oil and gas resources in its region of the Barents Sea in a formerly disputed area bordering Russia. In addition to fueling the debate over whether they should be found and tapped, this news also raised concern about Norway's own safety.

    Husky sled dogs in the northernmost Russian village of Barentsburg on the Spitsbergen (Svalbard) archipelago
    © Sputnik/ Alexander Kovalev
    NATO Gets All Hot & Bothered for Norway's Svalbard Archipelago, Russia Says Stay Out
    The new forecast by the Norwegian Petroleum Directorate (NPD) predicted about 2.8 billion standard cubic meters of oil equivalent (17.6 billion barrels) could yet be found in the Barents, as opposed to a previous forecast of 1.4 billion. About 60 percent of the undiscovered resources in the Norwegian areas of the Barents Sea are expected to be in liquid form, and the remainder in natural gas, the NPD said. NPD Director General Bente Nyland told Norwegian newspaper Dagens Næringsliv that the oil, condensate and gas reserves that may be lying under the surface of the eastern Barents Sea could be worth as much as NOK 900 billion ($105bln). She also made a reservation, though, that the figure was associated with some uncertainty and could potentially turn out be lower or much higher.

    Meanwhile, the NPD's new estimates are feared to be capable of triggering an international conflict over the oil-rich areas of Norway's Svalbard archipelago. According to Arild Moe, a senior researcher at the Fridtjof Nansen Institute, Norway may find itself in an increasingly hostile environment.

    "If the oil industry develops a great interest, it would also lead to a great political pressure against Norway. An open conflict will only become likely, however, if Norway opens this part of the shelf for industrial development," Arild Moe told Norwegian national broadcaster NRK.

    Statoil
    © Photo: Trondheim Havn
    Norway Invests Billions to Milk Dry Old Oil Deposits
    At present, no country denies that Norway has administrative authority in the sea areas around Svalbard, but Oslo is isolated internationally in its view that the Svalbard Treaty does not apply to the continental shelf. The Svalbard Treaty stipulates equal treatment for all the 42 countries that have signed the agreement. If it were to be applied to the oil-rich shelf, Norway could no longer favor Norwegian companies or impose high taxes for foreign companies operating there.

    According to Arctic expert Per Arne Totland, Norway's Svalbard policy is now being threatened in many ways.

    "There may be reason to believe that once this dish is made to look as attractive as it has been through the new resource estimate, international interest could increase. The conflict therefore becomes clear and is coming closer to the surface," Per Arne Totland told NRK.

    A reindeer eats in the streets of Longyearbyen
    © AFP 2017/ MARTIN BUREAU
    Arctic Norway Boasts Another 'Doomsday Depository'
    The perspectives of oil drilling around the pristine Norwegian archipelago, however, were met with strong resistance from, among others, Norwegian NGO Nature and Youth.

    "It is sheer nonsense to believe that these resources will ever be recovered. This area extends hundreds of miles north of the ice rim and would lead to emissions 75 times as high as today's," Nature and Youth Deputy Head Gaute Eiterjord told NRK.

    In 2010, Norway and Russia signed a treaty to end a decades-old conflict over maritime borders, widening the area that can be explored and setting the stage for drilling in the formerly disputed zone to begin in 2017. Exploration in the Barents Sea has been underway for several decades, yet only the Goliat oilfield and the Snøhvit natural gas field are currently in operation.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Topic:
    Oil in Turmoil (126)

    Related:

    Microplastic, Not Fantastic: Tons of Litter Wash Ashore in Norway
    Sioux Tribe Applauds Norway Bank for Cutting Off Funds to Dakota Access Pipeline
    All Stubs and No Money: Norway to Reconsider Its Aid to Amazon Rainforest
    Norway Entices Muslims With 'Premium Water' From Pristine Arctic Archipelago
    Green Thumbs Up! Norway to Pioneer Electric Jets in Arctic
    Tags:
    oil and gas, offshore oil drilling, shelf areas, Scandinavia, Svalbard, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Auto Race Fit for a President: Russian F1 Grand Prix in Sochi
    Auto Race Fit for a President: Formula One Russian Grand Prix in Sochi
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok