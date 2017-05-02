Register
03:17 GMT +302 May 2017
Live
    Search
    United Airlines Strikes Again: Simon, Set to Become World’s Biggest Rabbit Dies on Flight

    Owner of Simon the Rabbit Says United Airlines Cremation ‘Stinks of a Coverup’

    © YouTube/NewsBeat Social
    Europe
    Get short URL
    198 0 0

    Annette Evans, the woman who owned Simon the giant rabbit, who died after a United Airlines flight last week, said the company cremated the animal without her permission, meaning the true cause of the rabbit’s mysterious death will never be known.

    The 65-year-old rabbit breeder told the Sun that "The whole thing stinks of a cover-up," saying she had asked United "over and over again for [Simon’s] body so that I can have him examined here in Britain but they never got back to me. All I want to know is how he died." 

    A United Airlines Boeing 787 taxis as a United Airlines Boeing 767 lands at San Francisco International Airport, San Francisco, California, U.S. on February 7, 2015
    © REUTERS/ Louis Nastro/File Photo
    United Airlines Reaches Settlement With Violently Deplaned Passenger

    Evans said that the 3-foot rabbit had received a clean bill of health from the veterinarian just three hours before he boarded a plane, en-route to a “famous” buyer, who was understandably upset that the behemoth bunny had met an untimely end.

    What makes the tragedy all the more curious for Evans is the fact that not only had she sent several animals to people on airplanes before without incident, but that after she was initially told that the animal froze to death after accidentally being placed in a freezer, reports came out that Simon was actually alive when he was taken off the plane.

    United Airlines released a statement expressing their condolences, saying, "We were saddened to hear this news.The safety and wellbeing of all the animals that travel with us is of the utmost importance to United Airlines and our PetSafe team … We have been in contact with our customer and have offered assistance.  We are reviewing this matter." 

    An American Airlines flight attendant gets into a conflict with passengers April 21, 2017.
    © YouTube/WFAA Media
    Lawyer of Bloodied United Passenger to Represent American Airlines Mom

    Evans said that after asking United repeatedly for the rabbit’s remains, she was informed that Simon had been cremated.

    "I suspected he was dropped but to find out he was frozen to death has really knocked me," she said, "I had asked for the CCTV but they wouldn’t give me it and now I know why."

    Simon’s death is another blemish on United Airlines, which incurred international outrage when a 69-year-old doctor was forcibly removed from his seat while trying to fly back home with his wife. David Dao has since settled with the airline for an undisclosed amount, and different states are in the process of passing legislation forbidding airlines to remove passengers by force from overbooked flights.

    Related:

    Russian Airline Delivers 18 Tonnes of UN Aid to Syrian Deir Ez-Zor
    Ukraine, Czech Republic, Lithuania to Launch New Airline Routes
    Swedish Pilots of SAS Airline to Strike Friday if Demands Not Satisfied
    Emirates Airline to Upgrade Dubai-Moscow Route to Largest Passenger Plane
    US Airline Profits Down $4.6Bln in First 2016 Quarter
    Tags:
    rabbit, United Airlines, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Auto Race Fit for a President: Russian F1 Grand Prix in Sochi
    Auto Race Fit for a President: Formula One Russian Grand Prix in Sochi
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok