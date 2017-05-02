Ukraine Pressures Reporters to Avoid Negative Stories About Country - US NGO

"While ongoing reforms are strengthening the legislative environment for media houses and journalists in Ukraine, the government’s questionable commitment to media independence threatens to undermine future progress," the group stated.
The report cited Ukraine President Petro Poroshenko’s public statements that journalists should only write "positive" reports about the country.
In addition, the report noted words of praise from Interior Minister Arsen Avakov for a website that published personal details of journalists who had been accredited to cover Russian speaking areas in eastern Ukraine that are seeking greater autonomy from Kiev.
The right group also warned of new government restrictions or pressure on reporters in Australia, Cambodia, Gambia, Kenya and the Philippines.
