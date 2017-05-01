About 150 Far-Right Protesters in Czech Brno Clash With Antifascists

PRAGUE (Sputnik) — The far-right youth gathered at the city's Freedom Square and marched across the central part of Brno, when some 300 representatives of antifascist movement made an attempt to stop them, the Czech Republican television reported.

​The news outlet added that the two groups had clashed and started throwing stones into each other.

According to the broadcaster, about 50 police officers restored order at the scene, detaining several protesters.