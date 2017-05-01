Agreement on Russian-French Youth Exchange Enters Into Force

The agreement does not comprise issues of academic movements and high-sport events.
France and Russia expressed their commitment to promote joint activities in the field of culture, art, science, technology, sports and tourism, as well as voluntary social action and youth exchanges between French and Russian twin towns and regions.
According to the paper, the countries are also set to establish the Russian-French Committee on youth exchanges, aimed at facilitating regular contacts between the structures responsible for youth exchange.
All comments
Show new comments (0)