Poland Bans Entry for Russia's Night Wolves on Motocross Honoring End of WWII

“We are standing on this side of the border. We can’t move on because (the Polish border guards] will immediately turn us back,” Zaldostanov told Rossiya 24 TV.

“They stopped our guys on the border, canceled their visas and sent them back. Some people still managed to unfurl the Victory banner, which the [Polish border guards] said was ‘extremist,’” Alexander Zaldostanov added.

Bikers with EU passports were the only ones allowed to pass through. One of them, a Night Wolf from Slovakia, carried the banner of a motorcycle regiment that fought in Stalingrad during WWII.

In an earlier interview with Sputnik Belarus , Zaldostanov said that the Night Wolves were taking to Berlin messages of greetings from WWII veterans from across Russia.

This is already the Night Wolves’ third 6,000km (3,720 mile) road trip from Moscow to Berlin across the territories of Belarus, Poland, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

They were similarly banned from entering Poland in 2016 and 2015 over “security concerns.”

Some of the bikers still managed to get through though, going around Poland and arriving in Berlin in time for Victory Day on May 9.

