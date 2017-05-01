UK Counterror Forces Arrest Three Women Under Terrorism Act in London - Police

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The arrests were made as part of the ongoing intelligence-led operation.

"Three woman aged 18 [A], 18 [B] and 19 [C] have been arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of terrorist acts under section 41 of the Terrorism Act 2000. They are currently in custody at a police station outside of London," a statement published on the police website said.

On Thursday, a 21-year-old unidentified woman suspected of terrorism was wounded in Willesden and Kent in an anti-terror raid, with six other people arrested on the same charges.

The UK Security Forces have been taking measures recently in order to fight a terror threat in the country following a deadly incident in the center of London on March 22, when an attacker identified as Khalid Masood, drove his car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in the city’s center. He then left the car, armed with a knife, and attempted to enter the Parliament building. The attack left five people dead, including the attacker, and at least 50 people injured. The Islamic State terrorist group (outlawed in Russia) has claimed responsibility for the attack.