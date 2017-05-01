Swedish Largest Shiite Mosque Set on Fire in Stockholm - Local Police

STOCKHOLM (Sputnik) — Sweden's largest Shiite Imam Ali mosque, located in the northern Stockholm, was set on fire, local police reported Monday.
"We suspect that [the mosque] was set on fire from outside," police spokesman Lars Bystrom was quoted as saying by the Swedish television (SVT).
#Sweden— Daniel Heinke (@daniel_heinke) 1 мая 2017 г.
Fire partly destroys country's largest #Shia mosque in #Stockholm. Likely arson: police.https://t.co/7wV9wdJUCc via @TheLocalSweden
The fire in the mosque, located in Jarfalla municipality, was registered late on Sunday.
According to the mosque's representatives, 30-50 percent of the building was ruined.
No information about the victims has been reported so far.
All comments
Show new comments (0)