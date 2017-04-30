Poland Detains Austrian National on Charge of War Crimes in Donbass

VIENNA (Sputnik) — Polish authorities on Sunday detained an Austrian national, who is accused of war crimes committed during the conflict in southeastern Ukraine, Austrian media reported on Sunday.

The detained Austrian is accused of fighting along with Kiev forces and of killing civilians as well as of Donbass militias, who has been taken prisoners, the APA news agency reported citing the country's Interior Ministry.

According to the news outlet, the detained person has committed crimes near the Donetsk airport.

The detainee is also accused of violation of anti-drug legislation, the news service added.

Kiev authorities have launched a military operation against Donbass militias in 2014 after the resident of eastern Ukraine refused to recognize new country's authorities. The self-proclaimed republics of Donbass have repeatedly reported the presence of foreign mercenaries fighting against the local militias.