Italian Ruling Democratic Party Holding Primaries to Choose Leader

ROME (Sputnik) — The first party's congress took place on April 2, when the members chose three candidates, namely Matteo Renzi, Justice Minister Andrea Orlando and Michele Emiliano, the president of the region of Apulia. Renzi's candidacy gained support of over 70 percent of the party's members who cast their votes.

Improvised polling stations opened at 8 a.m. local time [06:00 GMT] at various places, including bars, with over one million of Italians expected to vote for the party's chief.

The polling stations will close at 8 p.m. local time [18:00 GMT]. The name of the party's secretary will be announced at the party's national assembly, which will be held within ten days after primaries.