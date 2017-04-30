UK Signals Intelligence Put on High Alert Ahead of Parliamentary Election

© REUTERS/ Jonathan Ernst UK Prime Minister Says Snap Elections Unnecessary Before 2020

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The UK Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) was put on high alert ahead of upcoming early parliamentary election to prevent possible cyberattacks during the vote, The Sunday Times newspaper reported.

The GCHQ intelligence workers, as well as their subordinate National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) were instructed last week to deal with foreign attacks on UK democratic institutions during the election the same way as "a terrorist crisis," the news outlet said.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May ordered to provide daily reports on the cybersecurity activities, as the election was said to become the intelligence's top priority, according to the newspaper.

On April 19, the UK House of Commons backed UK Prime Minister Theresa May's bid for an early general election on June 8. May said the snap election was aimed at overcoming divisions in the Parliament, succeeding in Brexit negotiations with the European Union, and ensuring stability in the country.