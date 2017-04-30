London Police Tracking Two Alleged Terror Attack Plots

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the newspaper, the suspects are now being monitored.

"There are another two plots being closely watched," the official said, adding that the plots may be related to the people, inspired by the notorious terrorist groups such as the Islamic State [Daesh] and al-Qaeda (both outlawed in the United Kingdom and in Russia), as quoted by The Sunday Times newspaper.

The UK Security Forces have been taking measures recently in order to fight terrorism in the country following a deadly incident in the center of London on March 22, when an attacker identified as Khalid Masood, drove his car into pedestrians on Westminster Bridge in the city’s center. He then left the car, armed with a knife, and attempted to enter the Parliament building. The attack left five people dead, including the attacker, and at least 50 people injured. The Islamic State has claimed responsibility for the attack.