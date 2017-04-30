Le Pen and Dupont-Aignan Have Common Vision on France's Future

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Saturday, Le Pen announced that she would appoint Dupont-Aignan as the prime minister of France if she won the election.

"We share the same vision of France’s independence and protection of its nationals," Le Pen said in an interview with Le Parisien newspaper.

Le Pen added that she has excluded from her campaign the proposal on the "waiting period" — a delay allowing foreigners to gain access to a free state social protection system after a certain period of time, at the request of Dupont Aignan.

Dupont-Aignan was knocked out of the presidential race after winning 4.7 percent of votes in the first round. He said that under the governance deal with Le Pen his policy proposals would be incorporated in her campaign. The right-wing politician branded Le Pen's rival Emmanuel Macron as a lobbyist of financiers and media.

On April 23, Le Pen and Macron emerged as the two front-runners in the first round of the election, and are set to face each other in the run-off on May 7. Macron won the first round with 24.01 percent of the votes, while Le Pen got 21.30 percent.