Register
08:50 GMT +330 April 2017
Live
    Search
    People walk past campaign posters of Marine Le Pen (L), French National Front (FN) political party leader, and Emmanuel Macron (R), head of the political movement En Marche! (Onwards!), two of the eleven candidates who run in the 2017 French presidential election in Paris, France, April 10, 2017

    Over 40% French Believe Neither Macron Nor Le Pen Able to Unite Country Poll

    © REUTERS/ Gonzalo Fuentes
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Macron, Le Pen Heading to 2nd Round of French Presidential Election (56)
    17610

    Over 40 percent of French voters do not consider either independent presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron or right-wing hopeful Marine Le Pen able to unite the country, a fresh Ifop poll revealed on Sunday.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the poll, 42 percent of voters doubt either of the candidates would be able to unite France, and 36 percent of respondents believe neither Macron nor Le Pen have "presidential bearing."

    A total of 54 percent of voters consider Le Pen to be the "uneasy" candidate, compared to 25 percent for Macron. At the same time, 42 percent of voters believe Le Pen is more able to defend the country from terrorism, while only 22 percent give their preference on this issue to Macron.

    Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for the French 2017 presidential election, attends a news conference in Paris, France
    © REUTERS/ Benoit Tessier
    'Euro Is Dead': Marine Le Pen Calls for Return to French National Currency
    According to the poll, both candidates are considered as not completely honest (47 percent), unfamiliar with the everyday needs of the people (44 percent) and unable to reduce the level of unemployment (45 percent).

    The survey was conducted on April 26-28 among 1,000 people.

    Macron and Le Pen are set to face each other in the second round of presidential election, scheduled for May 7. The first round was held on April 23, with Macron winning with 24.01 percent of the votes and Le Pen coming second with 21.30 percent. The Republicans' party Francois Fillon and left-wing candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon got 20.01 and 19.58 percent of the votes, respectively.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Topic:
    Macron, Le Pen Heading to 2nd Round of French Presidential Election (56)

    Related:

    Poll: Macron to Defeat Le Pen in French Presidential Run-Off 59% to 41%
    Almost Half of Fillon, Melenchon Supporters to Vote for Macron in French Run-Off
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Tags:
    poll, French Presidential Election 2017, Emmanuel Macron, Marine Le Pen, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Night Rehearsal of the Victory Day Military Parade in Moscow
    Night Rehearsal of the Victory Day Military Parade in Moscow
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok