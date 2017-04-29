Europe Arms Control Regime Could Be Considered If NATO Stops 'Deterring' Russia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The prospects of a new arms control regime in Europe should be considered in context of NATO's possible abandonment of its military measures aimed at "deterrence" of Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a Saturday statement.

"In recent years, the United States and NATO have in fact set a course for 'deterrence' of Russia and further change of balance in the European region in their own interests, including in the direct proximity to the Russian borders, despite the fact that they voice adherence to 'preservation, strengthening and modernization of conventional arms control in Europe,'" the statement said.

"As for the prospects of development a new mechanism of the conventional arms control in Europe based on the principles of equal and indivisible security… they should be considered in the context of NATO's abandonment of its measures of military 'deterrence' of Russia in Europe and normalization of relations with Russia, including in the military sphere," according to the statement.