EU-UK 'Divorce' Should Result in Brussels' Victory - Slovak PM

PRAGUE (Sputnik) — The negotiations between the United Kingdom and the European Union on London's withdrawal from the bloc should result in a victory for Brussels which must seek the conditions of the divorce favorable to the EU members, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said Saturday.

"This 'divorce' between the United Kingdom and the European Union should result in a victory of the European Union. If the United Kingdom reaches more beneficial conditions during the talks, it will be a bad example for people, who want to leave the European Union. That's why I believe that we will secure conditions that would be more beneficial for us than for the United Kingdom. Otherwise it would be an absolute political defeat [of the European Union]," Fico said, as quoted by the local RTVS broadcaster.

Earlier in the day, leaders of the EU member states unanimously adopted the guidelines for the upcoming talks between Brussels and London on the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union, where the union pledged to prepare itself to the negative Brexit scenario in order to be able to handle the situation "if the negotiations were to fail."

After sending a formal withdrawal notification to the European Union in March, London has two years to finish the Brexit negotiations with Brussels and to leave the bloc.