Register
17:40 GMT +329 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Prime minister Robert Fico of of Slovakia

    EU-UK 'Divorce' Should Result in Brussels' Victory - Slovak PM

    © AFP 2017/ ATTILA KISBENEDEK
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Brexit (254)
    0 7611

    The UK-EU negotiations on Brexit should result in a victory for Brussels, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said Saturday.

    France's President Francois Hollande gestures as Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May.
    © AP Photo/ Thibault Camus
    Hollande Believes UK Snap Parliamentary Election Not to Affect EU Position on Brexit
    PRAGUE (Sputnik) — The negotiations between the United Kingdom and the European Union on London's withdrawal from the bloc should result in a victory for Brussels which must seek the conditions of the divorce favorable to the EU members, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said Saturday.

    "This 'divorce' between the United Kingdom and the European Union should result in a victory of the European Union. If the United Kingdom reaches more beneficial conditions during the talks, it will be a bad example for people, who want to leave the European Union. That's why I believe that we will secure conditions that would be more beneficial for us than for the United Kingdom. Otherwise it would be an absolute political defeat [of the European Union]," Fico said, as quoted by the local RTVS broadcaster.

    Earlier in the day, leaders of the EU member states unanimously adopted the guidelines for the upcoming talks between Brussels and London on the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union, where the union pledged to prepare itself to the negative Brexit scenario in order to be able to handle the situation "if the negotiations were to fail."

    After sending a formal withdrawal notification to the European Union in March, London has two years to finish the Brexit negotiations with Brussels and to leave the bloc.

    Topic:
    Brexit (254)

    Related:

    Hollande Believes UK Snap Election Not to Affect EU Position on Brexit
    EU Member States' Leaders 'Unanimously' Adopt Guidelines for Brexit Talks – Tusk
    Berlin Should Not Pay More Into EU Budget After Brexit – Germany's Schaeuble
    German Finance Minister Tells UK to Expect No 'Free Lunch' During Brexit Talks
    Tags:
    Divorce, Brexit, EU, Robert Fico, United Kingdom, Slovakia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Night Rehearsal of the Victory Day Military Parade in Moscow
    Night Rehearsal of the Victory Day Military Parade in Moscow
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok