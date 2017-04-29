Register
    Anti Brexit campaigners carry a Germany flag and European flags outside Britain's parliament in London, Saturday March 25, 2017.

    Berlin Should Not Pay More Into EU Budget After Brexit Germany's Schaeuble

    © AP Photo/ Kirsty Wigglesworth
    Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said Saturday that Berlin should pay more into the EU budget after Brexit, adding that it has to be used more efficiently than now.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Schaeuble said Germany should not pay more into the EU budget after UK’s withdrawal and called for more efficient spending, in an interview out Saturday.

    "My wish is that Germany does not pay more money to the EU after Brexit. There should be enough in the EU budget and it must be used more efficiently than now," he told the Funke media group.

    Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May welcomes Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan to Chequers near Wendover, England, Friday, April 28, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Kirsty Wigglesworth, pool
    UK PM: UK Seeks to 'Stand Tall Alongside Allies,' Notably Japan, Post-Brexit
    He said EU budget funds should be used for projects that strengthen Europe as a whole, rather than benefit individual EU member states.

    Germany is EU’s biggest net contributor. According to the European Parliament’s 2015 data, Berlin paid $26 billion into the common budget, followed by $19.8 billion in net payments from the United Kingdom, which receives a large rebate.

