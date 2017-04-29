MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Schaeuble said Germany should not pay more into the EU budget after UK’s withdrawal and called for more efficient spending, in an interview out Saturday.

"My wish is that Germany does not pay more money to the EU after Brexit. There should be enough in the EU budget and it must be used more efficiently than now," he told the Funke media group.

He said EU budget funds should be used for projects that strengthen Europe as a whole, rather than benefit individual EU member states.

Germany is EU’s biggest net contributor. According to the European Parliament’s 2015 data, Berlin paid $26 billion into the common budget, followed by $19.8 billion in net payments from the United Kingdom, which receives a large rebate.