Melenchon Vows Not to Vote for National Front in French Run-Off

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On Monday, right-wing presidential candidate Marine Le Pen temporarily stepped down as a chairwoman of the National Front in order to focus her efforts on winning the second round of the elections.

"I will not vote for the National Front, everyone knows this," Melenchon said in a video posted on his YouTube channel.

At the same time, the former presidential candidate did not give his viewers voting instructions for the upcoming run-off.

"You do not need me to know what you have to do… I am not a guru," he stressed.

Earlier in the day, Le Pen called on Melenchon's supporters not to vote for independent candidate Emmanuel Macron.

On April 23, Macron and Le Pen emerged as the two top contenders in the first round of the election, and are set to face each other in the run-off on May 7. According to the French Interior Ministry, Macron won the first round with 24.01 percent of the votes, while Le Pen got 21.30 percent. The Republicans' nominee Francois Fillon finished third with 20.01 percent, while Melenchon came in third with 19.58 percent of the vote.