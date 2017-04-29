Poll: Macron to Defeat Le Pen in French Presidential Run-Off 59% to 41%

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the survey, Macron is set to receive support of two thirds (71 percent) of the French citizens who cast their ballot for the Socialist nominee Benoit Hamon. Besides, 41 percent of both left-wing political movement La France Insoumise (Unsubmissive France) head Jean-Luc Melenchon and The Republicans' party Francois Fillon's supporters intend to vote for Macron in the run-off.

As regards Le Pen, 26 percent of Fillon's supporters and 18 percent of Melenchon's supporters plan to cast their ballots for the right-wing presidential hopeful.

The poll was conducted on Wednesday-Friday among 1,438 people.

On April 23, Macron and Le Pen emerged as the two top contenders in the first round of the election, and are set to face each other in the run-off on May 7. According to the French Interior Ministry, Macron won the first round with 24.01 percent of the votes, while Le Pen got 21.30 percent. Fillon finished third with 20.01 percent, while Melenchon received 19.58 percent.