Register
18:56 GMT +328 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Dutch Finance Minister and Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem takes part in a eurozone finance ministers meeting in Brussels, Belgium March 20, 2017.

    Eurogroup Chief Slammed Over Game of 'Ping Pong' on Greek Bailout

    © REUTERS/ Yves Herman
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 9410

    Appearing before the EU Parliament for the first time since calls for his resignation over his controversial "booze and women" comments over southern Eurozone states, Eurogroup chief Jeroen Dijsselbloem has been lambasted for his tough stance on Greece.

    Dijsselbloem caused outrage when he told a German newspaper that the southern — mainly Mediterranean — eurozone members, who are struggling to remain within the fiscal rules of the currency, were wasting money.

    "During the crisis of the euro, the countries of the north have shown solidarity with the countries affected by the crisis. As a Social Democrat, I attribute exceptional importance to solidarity. [But] you also have obligations. You cannot spend all the money on drinks and women and then ask for help," he said.

    Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem
    © AP Photo/ Charles Platiau
    MEPs Demand Resignation of Euro Boss Dijsselbloem Over 'Booze and Women' Remarks

    Many MEPs called on him to resign or be sacked for the remarks, which were taken as a sign of the continuing north-south divide within the Eurozone, with countries like Greece, Italy and Spain struggling to remain within strict austerity targets.

    MEPs were also critical of Dijsselbloem for refusing invitations to address parliament, which he finally gave into April 28, when he faced a barrage of criticism.

    "The Greek people have paid enough, they have made huge changes and sacrifices and suffered unemployment — this game of ping-pong between Berlin and the IMF on the back of the Greek people has gone on for long enough," said Vice-President of the European Parliament Dimitrios Papadimoulis.

    "Mr. Dijsselbloem, as a social democrat, what do you want your historical legacy to be? Do you want to be the President of the Eurogroup that contributed to a holistic agreement on the 22nd of May or do you want to be remembered for those unfortunate declarations about women and drinks? I think you still have the time to choose between these two options," said Papadimoulis.

    Dijsselbloem faced a particularly hostile grilling at the hands of German MEP Fabio De Masi, who has been highly critical of Dijsselbloem's ungentlemanly conduct throughout the past month.

    ​"Everybody's abandoned you — everyone except [German finance minister] Schauble. Even your own party is ashamed of you! Only 5 percent of Dutch voters chose your party after your austerity policy helped destroy social democracy in the country — just like your equivalent in France," de Masi said.

    "And throughout all this, you never came clean to us that the rescue of the euro was really about saving the banks of northern Europe. The eurozone needs public investment and the Eurogroup requires democratic accountability.

    "Dijsselbloem explained his recent verbal failures by referring to Calvinism. Well, from one fellow Christian to another, here's my brotherly advice: go now — in the name of God — just go!" said De Masi.

    Related:

    MEPs Demand Resignation of Euro Boss Dijsselbloem Over 'Booze and Women' Remarks
    Dijsselbloem Not 'Fit to Be President' of Eurozone After 'Shameful' Remarks
    Dijsselbloem Re-Elected As Eurogroup President
    Macron: Germany Benefits From Imbalances of Eurozone Economy
    Tags:
    single currency, bailout package, bailout program, eurozone, Eurogroup, European Parliament, Fabio De Masi, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, Europe, Greece
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Macron the Media Bouncer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok