UK Cyclists Set Off on Long-Distant Ride to Raise Awareness of Fracking Impact

MOSCOW (Sputnik)UK long distance cyclists set off on the 193-kilometer (120-mile) Tour de Frack from the county of Lancashire to Yorkshire to raise awareness regarding negative impact of the fracking industry on cycling, local media reported Friday.

"The enjoyment of cycling will be badly affected by the associated increase in HGV [heavy goods vehicles] traffic which will have to use country roads to take water, chemicals and equipment to fracking sites then remove toxic waste water," Tour de Frack spokesman Stuart Leach was quoted as saying by The Gazette newspaper.

The initiative was supported by the Roaseacre Awareness Group, which opposes fracking plans of Cuadrilla energy company in the region. One of the group's members, Barbara Richardson, told the newspaper that they were thankful to the cyclists "for raising awareness about what a devastating impact this industry would have not only on cycling but tourism and environment."

In October 2016, UK authorities issued a permit to the Cuadrilla energy company to carry out hydraulic fracturing activities at the Preston New Road site, overturning the decision of Lancashire County Council to ban fracking in the area. In January, the company started construction of the infrastructure at the site.

Cuadrilla's activities have already caused numerous protests of anti-fracking activists both near the Preston New Road site and in other parts of the country, including London. The protest actions near the site had also resulted in the strengthening of police response and protection of the site.

Hydraulic fracturing or fracking is a technology that allows extracting shale hydrocarbons by injecting pressurized toxic liquid into the ground. Fracking has been largely criticized by its opponents for the risks posed to environment and people's health, as well as for the tremors caused by the technology.

