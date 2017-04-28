Montenegro Parliament Passes Law on Country's Accession to NATO That Bombed It

BELGRADE (Sputnik) — All 46 lawmakers present at the session (out of 81) voted in favor of the country becoming a member of the Alliance.

© AP Photo/ Risto Bozovic Montenegro Opposition Protesting Against NATO Membership on Voting Day (VIDEO)

Montenegro was invited to join NATO in December 2015, within the first expansion of the alliance into Eastern Europe in six years. Podgorica accepted the invitation on December 3, 2015, triggering protests in the country. The protocol on accession was signed by alliance members in May 2016, which then needed to be ratified by all member states.

On April 25, US President Donald Trump signed the protocol on Montenegro’s accession to NATO, which was the final step in ratifying the document.

Montenegro was bombed by NATO in 1999.