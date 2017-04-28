Over Half of EU Citizens Believe Belonging to EU 'Good Thing'- Poll

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)More than half of EU citizens are glad to be part of the European Union for the first time since the start of the economic crisis in 2007, a Eurobarometer poll, conducted on behalf of the European Parliament, said.

"EU membership is a good thing in the eyes of 57% of Europeans, up by four percentage points compared to the previous survey of September last year and almost at the same level as in 2007 (58%), before the financial and economic crisis set in," the poll, published on Thursday, revealed.

According to the survey, 73 percent of respondents preferred a common response of the European Union over actions taken on an individual national level, in light of the growing instability in the Middle East, Brexit, the increasing influence of China and Russia and the election of Donald Trump as US president.

A strong majority of EU citizens — 80 percent — wanted Brussels to do more in the fight against terrorism.

The survey was carried out on March 18-27 among 27,901 EU citizens in the 28 member states.

Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!