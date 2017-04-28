'Even Reuters' Notes 'Macron's Team Can't Provide Examples of RT, Sputnik Fakes'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Commenting on the recent refusal by Macron's headquarters to provide accreditation to Russia's RT and Sputnik, the candidate's spokesman, cited by Reuters, accused the Russian media of "systematic desire to issue fake news and false information." Reuters noted in the publication that Macron's representative did not provide specific examples of the alleged spreading of fake news by Russian media.

"Even Reuters, who are hard to blame for their love for us, noticed that the Macron's team cannot provide any examples of the RT and Sputnik fakes," Simonyan said in a statement.

On Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova called Macron's team refusal to provide accreditation to Sputnik and RT "undisguised discrimination."

On April 23, Macron and Marine Le Pen emerged as the two top contenders in the first round of the election, and are set to face each other in the run-off on May 7. According to the French Interior Ministry, Macron won the first round with 24.01 percent of the votes, while Le Pen got 21.30 percent.