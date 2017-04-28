Merkel’s Conservatives Increase Margin Over German Socialists by 1% - Poll

–

BERLIN (Sputnik)According to the poll conducted jointly by the N24 broadcaster and the Emnid institute, 36 percent of Germans would vote for the CDU/CSU bloc, one percent increase from last week's survey, while the SPD would be supported by 31 percent.

The German Left Party (Die Linke) maintains 9 percent of the respondents' support, as well as the right-wing Alternative for Germany (AfD) party. The popularity of the Free Democratic Party (FDP) has dropped to 5 percent, while The Greens party is favored by six percent, according to the poll.

Germany's federal elections are slated for September 24, 2017, which will elect a new government and chancellor.

