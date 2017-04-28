German Authorities Detain Alleged Daesh Member in Country's Southwest

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The German authorities detained an alleged member of the Islamic State (ISIL or Daesh) terrorist group, banned in many states, including Russia, in the southwestern state of Baden Wuerttemberg, local media reported Friday.

© Photo: Africa Studio German Prosecutors Charge National With Alleged Daesh Membership

According to Bayerischer Rundfunk media outlet, a 23-year old Syrian was detained by the special forces in the district of Biberach. His apartment had already been searched.

The detained suspect is accused of joining the Daesh in 2013 and fighting for the terrorist group in Syria.

Germany has been on edge after a string of Islamist-linked attacks last year, the deadliest one taking place at a Berlin Christmas market, when a self-confessed Daesh member, Anis Amri, drove a stolen truck into a crowd, killing 12 people and injuring 56 others.