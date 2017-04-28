Warsaw Claims Macron's Threat of Sanctions Undermines Polish-French Ties

–

WARSAW (Sputnik)On Thursday, Macron said that if elected president he would push for sanctions against Poland and other countries for violating EU democratic principles, according to media reports. Macron mentioned Poland’s refusal to host refugees arriving in Southern Europe within the EU resettlement program and using the advantages of local cheaper workforce as reasons for his stance.

"@EmmanuelMacron challenges the foundations of the European common market functioning. … This statement violates the principles of friendship with Poland," Waszczykowski said as quoted on the official Twitter of the Polish Foreign Ministry.

On Sunday, French voters participated in the presidential election. Macron succeeded to win the first round of the election with the support of 24.01 percent of voters, while right-wing candidate Marine Le Pen finished second backed by 21.3 percent of voters. Macron and Le Pen will face each other in the run-off on May 7.

