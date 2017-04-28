UK Special Forces Foil London Terror Plot - Deputy Assistant Commissioner

© AP Photo/ Charlie Riede UK Airports, Nuclear Power Plants Put on Terror Alert

LONDON (Sputnik)UK special services have thwarted a terrorist plot in southwest London as part of a "live" investigation, Metropolitan Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Neil Basu said Friday.

"Yes," Basu, national co-ordinator for counter-terrorism policing, said in a televised briefing when asked whether an active plot has been foiled.

A 27-year-old man was arrested "for terrorism act offenses" and arms possession by the Metropolitan Police specialist firearms command, he said. Basu said two ongoing searches are carried out in a related investigation in London.

A woman was shot and four people were arrested in Willesden on Thursday in a "separate" investigation involving the use CS gas and an armed entry into the address, he said.

