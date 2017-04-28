UK Special Forces Foil London Terror Plot - Deputy Assistant Commissioner

"Yes," Basu, national co-ordinator for counter-terrorism policing, said in a televised briefing when asked whether an active plot has been foiled.
A 27-year-old man was arrested "for terrorism act offenses" and arms possession by the Metropolitan Police specialist firearms command, he said. Basu said two ongoing searches are carried out in a related investigation in London.
A woman was shot and four people were arrested in Willesden on Thursday in a "separate" investigation involving the use CS gas and an armed entry into the address, he said.
