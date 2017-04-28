UK Drawing New Law on Post-Brexit Foreign Sanctions Due to Legislation Loopholes

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)The government has started official consultation on the issue on April 21 in order to submit the bill on the sanctions to the parliament in nine weeks, right after the snap general election will be held in June, the news outlet said.

The new bill is needed since the United Kingdom, as part of the EU bloc, has been under the jurisdiction of EU legislation and was obliged to adopt the sanctions, according to the broadcaster. The planned Great Repeal Bill, which will end EU jurisdiction in the country and convert EU laws into domestic ones on the departure day, does not cover the matter of restrictive measures.

On April 19, the UK House of Commons backed UK Prime Minister Theresa May's bid for an early general election. May said the snap election was aimed at overcoming divisions in parliament, succeeding in Brexit negotiations with the European Union, and ensuring stability in the country.

London is expected to finish Brexit negotiations before March 29, 2019.

