Register
12:51 GMT +328 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Union flags on sale at a souvenir stall fly in the breeze opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain

    UK Drawing New Law on Post-Brexit Foreign Sanctions Due to Legislation Loopholes

    © REUTERS/ Peter Nicholls
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 44 0 0

    The United Kingdom is promptly preparing a new law that will allow it to impose restrictive measures against other countries, since such legislation was done at the EU level previously, legal gaps will likely occur after the country’s withdrawal from the European Union, the BBC broadcaster reported Friday.

    The Irish flag flies at half-mast after the death of Martin McGuinness, in the Bogside area of Londonderry, Northern Ireland, March 21, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Clodagh Kilcoyne
    EU Guidelines on Brexit Talks May Refer to 'United Ireland'
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) The government has started official consultation on the issue on April 21 in order to submit the bill on the sanctions to the parliament in nine weeks, right after the snap general election will be held in June, the news outlet said.

    The new bill is needed since the United Kingdom, as part of the EU bloc, has been under the jurisdiction of EU legislation and was obliged to adopt the sanctions, according to the broadcaster. The planned Great Repeal Bill, which will end EU jurisdiction in the country and convert EU laws into domestic ones on the departure day, does not cover the matter of restrictive measures.

    On April 19, the UK House of Commons backed UK Prime Minister Theresa May's bid for an early general election. May said the snap election was aimed at overcoming divisions in parliament, succeeding in Brexit negotiations with the European Union, and ensuring stability in the country.

    London is expected to finish Brexit negotiations before March 29, 2019.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    EU Ministers Meet to Thrash Out Final Brexit Guidelines Ahead of Crunch Talks
    'Third-Party State': Brexit to Deprive UK of EU Privileges It Enjoyed - Merkel
    Brexit Robots: Farmers to Use Machines to Make Up for Loss of EU Workers
    Tags:
    law, Brexit, European Union, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Everyday Life of 'New Daesh Capital' in Syria
    Everyday Life of 'New Daesh Capital' in Syria
    Delta Airlines Gun Cartoon
    Leaving Your Gun Hidden in Plane Sight
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok