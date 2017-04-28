Register
12:51 GMT +328 April 2017
Live
    Search
    BREAKING:
    Police officers in Finland

    Finns Dread Terrorist Attacks, Yet Trust Their Government to Prevent Them

    © AP Photo/ Lehtikuva/Sari Gustafsson
    Europe
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Terrorism Threat in Europe (262)
    0 48 0 0

    The truck attack in Stockholm, which killed four and injured 15, has left a deep impact on the Nordic nations. In the aftermath of the deadly attack in the neighboring state, Finns have started to fear that a similar incident could happen in their own country, polls suggest. However, their faith in their government remains high.

    A fighter of the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) waves a flag as they celebrate in the city of Mosul, Iraq June 23, 2014
    © REUTERS/ Stringer/File Photo
    Suomi Sounds the Alarm Over 'Lone Wolf' Islamists, Returning Jihadis
    Over half of Finns (54 percent) believe that a terrorist attack is likely to happen in Finland within a year, a recent survey conducted by the pollster Taloustutkimus on behalf of the Finnish national broadcaster Yle suggested. At the same time, only 44 percent of the respondents believed a terrorist attack in Finland is unlikely. Furthermore, one fifth of Finns changed their plans because of the recent wave of terrorism that swept Europe.

    Already the previous survey, conducted immediately after the deadly vehicular attack in Stockholm, indicated that Finns were becoming increasingly wary of random acts of violence and terrorism. Before the deadly truck attack, Finns were most afraid on an increase in the number of poor and disadvantaged people in Finnish society, Yle reported.

    However, despite the fact that the recent spate of terrorist attacks alarmed Finns, most citizens continue to trust the authorities and the Finnish government. A total of 56 percent of Finns believe that the authorities are well prepared to prevent a possible attack.

    "There have recently been attacks in Finland's vicinity, in both St. Petersburg and Stockholm. In reality, the situation in Finland is a bit different than in those countries and cities. Indeed the risk is possible and it has recently increased, considering how many people there are being watched [by security officials]," terror researcher Hussein Al-Taee of the Helsinki-based Crisis Management Initiative (CMI) told Yle, adding that Finland was "much better prepared" than other countries.

    Muslim girls. (File)
    © AFP 2017/ PER WISSING
    Finnish Security Police Director Reveals Finnish Jihadists 'Reach High Positions in Daesh'
    Additionally, exactly half of the respondents said that it is necessary to focus on the active integration of newcomers to Finnish society and fighting marginalization in order to prevent terrorist attacks. At the same time, 40 percent of Finns argued that the Finnish state should tighten punishment for crimes and pursue a stricter immigration policy. Incidentally, this opinion is shared by 90 percent of those who support the nationalist Finns Party.

    Earlier in April, radical Islamic networks were reported to have gained an increasingly strong presence in Finland. Jyri Rantala, the head of communications at the Finnish Security Intelligence Service (SUPO) told the Finnish newspaper Talouselämä about a "nascent jihadist underworld" in Finland with ties to all key terrorist organizations. According to SUPO's threat assessment, the risk of an individual attack carried out by a lone-wolf terrorist or a lesser jihadist organization has increased. The so-called "foreign fighter" phenomenon was named as one of the reasons.

    In the aftermath of the Stockholm attack, SUPO requested broader surveillance powers to aid the fight against terrorism, such as intercepting information online and abroad.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Topic:
    Terrorism Threat in Europe (262)

    Related:

    Finnish Security Forces Demand Powers to Conduct Covert Ops Amid Terror Threat
    Finnish Muslims Radicalize on Their Own - Without Daesh Recruiters
    Rise of Radical Islamism Puzzles Prison Authorities in Finland
    Tags:
    Islamist radicals, jihadism, terrorism, Scandinavia, Finland
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Everyday Life of 'New Daesh Capital' in Syria
    Everyday Life of 'New Daesh Capital' in Syria
    Delta Airlines Gun Cartoon
    Leaving Your Gun Hidden in Plane Sight
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok