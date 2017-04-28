Macedonian President Calls for Calm After Protesters Storm Parliament

BELGRADE (Sputnik) — Masked demonstrators forced their way into the building after an ethnic Albanian deputy was elected speaker of the parliament. They beat several opposition lawmakers and blocked others inside. Police had to intervene to release them.

​In a televised address late on Thursday, President Ivanov said every issue could be resolved "through dialogue and in line with constitution and laws." "I’m inviting leaders of parliamentary factions into my office to discuss this situation," he added.

The Balkan nation has been unable to appoint a new government for months after the ruling right-wing party VMRO-DPMNE failed to form a coalition with pro-Albanian DUI in January. EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini praised the election of Talat Xhaferi as speaker and warned the aspiring EU member had to honor democratic values.