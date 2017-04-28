German Parliament Bans Soldiers, Civil Servants From Wearing Muslim Veils

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The lower house of the German parliament agreed a bill that will ban soldiers and civil servants from covering their faces while performing their duties.

The draft legislation, published on the Bundestag website, said wearing full-face veils ran counter to the responsibility of state employees to remain neutral in their interactions with one another and other citizens.

"Wearing a religious or ideologically-motivated face cover while on service… violates this mandatory neutrality," the text read.

The decision comes months after Chancellor Angela Merkel called for a nationwide ban on full-face Muslim veils where it was legally possible. France, Belgium, Bulgaria, Switzerland and the Netherlands have similar restrictions in place.