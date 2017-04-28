German Parliament Bans Soldiers, Civil Servants From Wearing Muslim Veils

The draft legislation, published on the Bundestag website, said wearing full-face veils ran counter to the responsibility of state employees to remain neutral in their interactions with one another and other citizens.
"Wearing a religious or ideologically-motivated face cover while on service… violates this mandatory neutrality," the text read.
The decision comes months after Chancellor Angela Merkel called for a nationwide ban on full-face Muslim veils where it was legally possible. France, Belgium, Bulgaria, Switzerland and the Netherlands have similar restrictions in place.
All comments
Show new comments (0)