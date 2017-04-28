John McCain Calls for 'American and European Leadership' in Balkans

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States and Europe should become more involved in the situation in the Balkans to avoid a deterioration of the situation in the region, McCain said in an interview on Thursday.

"It’s when American leadership leaves that it creates vacuums and then bad things happen," McCain stated in the interview with Politico. "It cries out for American and European leadership. Tensions are up."

McCain claimed President Donald Trump's administration has not yet acknowledged the risks of not engaging in the Balkans. He also noted that when it comes to US role in foreign conflicts, Trump largely relies on decisions of National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster and other top defense officials.

Moreover, McCain also alleged Trump continues to send uncertain messages on NATO to European allies.

On Aptil 11, Trump signed the protocol on Montenegro’s accession to NATO, which was the final step in ratifying the document.