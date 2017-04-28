Register
00:43 GMT +328 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Greece Bailout

    Major Issues of Greek Bailout Program Allegedly Solved in Talks on Second Review

    © AP Photo/
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 20 0 0

    "A few scattered matters remain pending" after the talks with international inspectors on the Greece's bailout program, which include some harsh economic measures that the country’s government has been reluctant to take so far.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The biggest issues of Greek bailout program have been resolved in talks with international inspectors, local media reported on Thursday, citing government sources.

    "We have solved the seven or eight major issues and a few scattered matters remain pending," an anonymous government official said, as quoted by the Kathimerini newspaper, adding that the issues that remain include economic reforms opposed by the country’s government but insisted upon by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

    According to the media, Greek officials and international inspectors are hoping to resolve the remaining issues over the weekend to start drafting a bill which would lay out the new economic measures, including further pensions cuts and tax base expansion.

    Visitors are silhouetted against the logo of the International Monetary Fund at the main venue for the IMF and World Bank annual meeting in Tokyo in this October 10, 2012 file photo.
    © REUTERS/ Kim Kyung-Hoon
    Greece Urges IMF to Return 'to Reality' on Bailout Ahead of Eurogroup Meeting
    According to the Parliament Speaker Nikos Voutsis, the vote on the new bill is expected to take place in the first 10 days of May, but no later than May 14, when Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras is scheduled to visit Beijing, the media added, stressing that the government aims to complete this bailout review before the Eurogroup summit, scheduled to take place on May 22.

    In July 2015, Greece signed a deal for a third bailout package worth 86 billion euros ($93 billion) in exchange for austerity reforms that include pension cuts and tax hikes. The list of lenders includes the European Central Bank (ECB), the IMF and several Eurozone nations.

    A number of tranches were unlocked in 2016 following a successful Eurogroup review of Greece's fiscal and labor market reforms, but further disbursements depend on the stalling current — second — review by eurozone finance ministers.

    Related:

    Greece Wants Eurogroup's 'Honest Compromise' on 2nd Bailout Review - Minister
    EU and IMF Return to Greece for Another Bailout Deal Amid Splits
    Eurogroup Approves $1.2 Bln of 2nd Bailout Tranche to Greece
    Tags:
    talks, bailout program, EU, Greece
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Everyday Life of 'New Daesh Capital' in Syria
    Everyday Life of 'New Daesh Capital' in Syria
    Delta Airlines Gun Cartoon
    Leaving Your Gun Hidden in Plane Sight
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok