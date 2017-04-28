Register
    Ramush Haradinaj

    Serbian Ambassador to France Recalled After Court's Decision on Kosovo Ex-PM

    © AFP 2017/ ARMEND NIMANI
    Europe
    0 12020

    Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic said on Thursday that the country's ambassador to France would be withdrawn for consultations after the decision of the French court not to extradite the former prime minister of Kosovo Republic on suspicion of war crimes, local media reported.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, an appeals court in the French city of Colmar turned down Serbia’s request on extradition of Ramush Haradinaj.

    A gipsy family in the Serbian village of Priluzhye in the Albanian part of Kosovo. (File)
    © Sputnik/ Ruslan Krivobok
    Misspent Money: 'Kosovo' Project Failed Despite Massive Financial Help From the West
    According to the B92 news portal, Vucic said that the ambassador would be withdrawn and Belgrade would send a protest note to Paris.

    The news outlet added that Serbia's legal team would work on analyzing the court's ruling and would make new steps in future.

    Haradinaj, who served as a rebel commander in the Kosovo Liberation Army in the 1998-1999 Kosovo conflict, was detained on January 4 by French police on a Serbian arrest warrant that alleges that he committed war crimes during his time as a guerrilla commander.

