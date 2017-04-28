Serbian Ambassador to France Recalled After Court's Decision on Kosovo Ex-PM

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Earlier in the day, an appeals court in the French city of Colmar turned down Serbia’s request on extradition of Ramush Haradinaj.

According to the B92 news portal, Vucic said that the ambassador would be withdrawn and Belgrade would send a protest note to Paris.

The news outlet added that Serbia's legal team would work on analyzing the court's ruling and would make new steps in future.

Haradinaj, who served as a rebel commander in the Kosovo Liberation Army in the 1998-1999 Kosovo conflict, was detained on January 4 by French police on a Serbian arrest warrant that alleges that he committed war crimes during his time as a guerrilla commander.