Russia Questions Quality of French Findings on Alleged Syria Chemical Attack

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — French intelligence earlier unveiled a report with national assessment of the alleged use of toxic agents in the town of Khan Sheikhoun.

Following in the US' footsteps, Paris pinned the blame for the suspected attack on Damascus, claiming that the sarin allegedly used in the Idlib province on April 4 bears a resemblance to the nerve gas produced in Syria before 2013.

"The preliminary analysis of the five-page French document raises many questions. First of all, they relate to the circumstances under which the French side obtained the samples selected, as claimed, directly at the scene of the incident.

Last Wednesday the OPCW fact-checking mission examining the alleged use of chemical weapons in Khan Shaykhun reported that it had found traces of sarin on the victims' bodies

Inexplicably, the next day the OPCW rejected the Russian and Iranian proposal to launch an independent investigation into the suspected chemical weapons incident in Syria. At the same time, the OPCW's hasty verdict raised further questions.

On April 4, the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces claimed that 80 people were killed and 200 injured in a suspected chemical attack in Khan Sheikhoun, blaming the Syrian government. Damascus vehemently rejected the accusations and said militants and their allies were responsible.