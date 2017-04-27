Register
27 April 2017
    A man breathes through an oxygen mask as another one receives treatments, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in Idlib, Syria April 4, 2017

    Russia Questions Quality of French Findings on Alleged Syria Chemical Attack

    © REUTERS/ Ammar Abdullah
    The Russian Foreign Ministry on Thursday questioned the quality and authenticity of a French report on findings at the site of alleged chemical attack in Syria's Idlib province.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — French intelligence earlier unveiled a report with national assessment of the alleged use of toxic agents in the town of Khan Sheikhoun.

    Following in the US' footsteps, Paris pinned the blame for the suspected attack on Damascus, claiming that the sarin allegedly used in the Idlib province on April 4 bears a resemblance to the nerve gas produced in Syria before 2013.

    "The preliminary analysis of the five-page French document raises many questions. First of all, they relate to the circumstances under which the French side obtained the samples selected, as claimed, directly at the scene of the incident.

    Civil defense members inspect the damage at a site hit by airstrikes on Tuesday, in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria April 5, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Ammar Abdullah
    Idlib Chemical Incident: US, France's Report Leaves More Questions Than Answers
    Last Wednesday the OPCW fact-checking mission examining the alleged use of chemical weapons in Khan Shaykhun reported that it had found traces of sarin on the victims' bodies.

    Inexplicably, the next day the OPCW rejected the Russian and Iranian proposal to launch an independent investigation into the suspected chemical weapons incident in Syria. At the same time, the OPCW's hasty verdict raised further questions.

    On April 4, the National Coalition for Syrian Revolutionary and Opposition Forces claimed that 80 people were killed and 200 injured in a suspected chemical attack in Khan Sheikhoun, blaming the Syrian government. Damascus vehemently rejected the accusations and said militants and their allies were responsible.

