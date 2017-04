–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)Russia's state tourism agency Rostourism on Thursday warned Russian tourists of a measles outbreak in Europe citing health risks.

"The Federal Agency for Tourism urges tour operators, selling tours to Europe, to inform clients about the epidemiological situation in the region and the associated risks to health and life," Rostourism said in statement.

"Tourists planning to travel to Europe must take into account the risks associated with the outbreak of measles," the statement said.

