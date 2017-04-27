Macron to Defeat Le Pen in French Presidential Run-Off 60.5% to 39.5% - Poll

–

MOSCOW (Sputnik)According to the survey's results, 90 percent of those who said they would back Macron were sure of their choice, while 84 percent of Le Pen's supporters also expressed certainty in their voting intentions.

The poll showed that 71 percent of the respondents intend to vote in the upcoming run-off election, while 29 percent of French voters plan to abstain.

On Sunday, Macron and Le Pen emerged as the two top contenders in the first round of the election, set to face each other in the run-off on May 7. According to the French Interior Ministry, Macron won with a slight advantage in the first round, having received 24.01 percent of the votes, while Le Pen got 21.30 percent.