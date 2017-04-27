Sweden Plans to Increase Penalties for Enterprises Hiring Undocumented Migrants

© AFP 2017/ ANNE KAURANEN Swedes' Gifts to Migrants Tossed Away as Spa-Turned-Asylum Closes Down

STOCKHOLM (Sputnik)Swedish government proposes doubling the penalty up to approximately $5,000, according to Johansson.

Johansson introduced new measures on addressing migrants and repatriation of those who were denied asylum on the Swedish soil during a press conference in Stockholm.

The restriction of the measures related to the migrants’ issue came after Sweden’s government introduced the latest round of restrictions in fall 2016, namely, in September it tightened border control to stem the flow of migrants.

Sweden has long been attractive for asylum seekers as it provides them with welfare payments and grants financial aid to those willing to get back to their home countries, including Yemen, Somalia and Palestine. However, many of the asylum seekers disappear without trace after being denied residence permission, which means they stay on the Swedish territory illegally or move on to another state or return to their homelands. Only Swedish law enforcement services are looking for over 10,000 migrants due for deportation.

