Register
18:40 GMT +327 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Refugees are seen in their temporary housing in a former hardware store in Hamburg, northern Germany

    German AfD Party Advocates Employment for Asylum Seekers as Crime Reducing Tool

    © AFP 2017/ DPA / DANIEL BOCKWOLDT
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 30 0 0

    Germany should amend the legislation to allow asylum seekers work rather than keep them reliant on welfare and face an environment conductive to crime and conflicts, a spokesman for the Berlin branch of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) right-wing party told Sputnik.

    Refugees and asylum-seekers stand on the square by the Kornmarkt shopping center in Bautzen, Germany (File)
    © AP Photo/ Christian Essler, XCITEPRESS
    What? German Soldier Gets Refugee Status, Plots Crime to Discredit Asylum-Seekers
    BERLIN (Sputnik), Victoria Mladenovich On Monday, a report published by the German Interior Ministry showed that the number of migrants who are suspected of having committed crimes in Germany increased by 52.7 percent in 2016. German Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere cited "potentially explosive" ethnic and religious tensions between different groups of asylum seekers living in overcrowded refugee hotels, among other issues, as factors contributing to the crime increase.

    "These groups should be separated, if possible. But there's another aspect, which is important: These asylum seekers, mostly men, cannot — under our laws — work and [they] get welfare money. This is a monotonous live. If we abolished all these entitlements and allowed them to work, they would not sit disinterested in these hostels and develop irrational ideas. This would detente the situation," Ronald Glaser said.

    In his view, the migrants should be allowed to work "from day one," meaning that both the asylum seekers whose application had already been approved and those who are still in the process would be able to make a living in Germany.

    Furthermore, according to Glaser, there are no legal obstacles for this proposal to be adopted, but "[the German] government of course won't abandon the welfare programs, because they want to increase socialism instead of reduce it."

    He also rejected the idea that granting asylum seekers the right to work in Germany could cause a backlash from the German public or that the refugees could be accused of "stealing jobs" from the German citizens.

    In 2015, Germany declared an open-door refugee policy, becoming one of the key destinations for migrants coming to Europe from the Middle East and North Africa. According to the country's Interior Ministry, the number of refugees that came to Germany in 2016 amounted to some 280,000, compared to 890,000 arrivals in 2015. The majority of asylum seekers arriving in Germany are from Syria or Afghanistan.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Hundreds of Bogus Asylum Seekers Defraud Germany's Welfare System
    Germany to Set New Record for Deporting Failed Asylum Seekers
    Dublin Rules Reversal, Germany Sends Asylum Seekers Back to Greece
    Tags:
    asylum seekers, Alternative for Germany (AfD), Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Ghosts of Chernobyl
    The Ghosts of Chernobyl
    Delta Airlines Gun Cartoon
    Leaving Your Gun Hidden in Plane Sight
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok