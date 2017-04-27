RT Editor-in-Chief Slams Macron's Camp for Denying Reporters Access to HQ

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — RT broadcaster’s editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan on Thursday slammed the headquarters of French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron for the decision to refuse accreditation to RT reporters for the second time over the past week.
"So this is how the freedom of speech ends in such an inelegant way in the country, which is proud of its freedoms almost more than of Camembert and Brie [types of cheese]," Simonyan said in a statement.
On April 23, RT reporters were barred from accreditation for the first time despite having applied well in advance and being promised access for the evening of the first election round.
