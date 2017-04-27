RT Editor-in-Chief Slams Macron's Camp for Denying Reporters Access to HQ

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — RT broadcaster’s editor-in-chief Margarita Simonyan on Thursday slammed the headquarters of French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron for the decision to refuse accreditation to RT reporters for the second time over the past week.

"So this is how the freedom of speech ends in such an inelegant way in the country, which is proud of its freedoms almost more than of Camembert and Brie [types of cheese]," Simonyan said in a statement.

On Wednesday, a press secretary from Macron’s camp looked away when RT journalists approached her to ask if they would be allowed into the headquarters. The press secretary eventually replied she was too busy to talk after reporters pressured her on freedom of the press.

On April 23, RT reporters were barred from accreditation for the first time despite having applied well in advance and being promised access for the evening of the first election round.