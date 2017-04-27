Kiev Court Extends Custody of Abducted Russian Serviceman Until July 13

KIEV (Sputnik) — The court ruled in March to extend Baranov’s custody until May 15.

"The judges decided to extend Baranov's detention period until July 13,"the judge said.

In November 2016, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Baranov and another serviceman Maxim Odintsov were kidnapped and whisked across the border to the Mykolaiv region of Ukraine with an apparent goal to press criminal charges against them.

The Security Service of Ukraine said later that the detained Russian servicemen had previously served in the Ukrainian Army and after Crimea's reunification with Russia went to serve in the Russian Army. Criminal proceedings have been initiated against them over their alleged desertion and state treason.