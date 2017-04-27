Register
15:38 GMT +327 April 2017
Live
    Search
    Brexit

    EU Ministers Meet to Thrash Out Final Brexit Guidelines Ahead of Crunch Talks

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 5310

    The EU General Affairs Council is meeting, April 27, in Luxembourg to draw up the final draft guidelines for Brexit negotiations, ahead of the EU summit, April 29, which sets out the final negotiating timetable and priorities for the first time since Britain formally notified the EU its was leaving the bloc.

    When UK Prime Minister Theresa May formally invoked Article 50 of the Treaty of Lisbon, triggering Brexit, she stated that she wanted the two-year talks — a timeframe stipulated in the article — to consider Britain's new trade relationship with the EU alongside its divorce proceedings.

    "I have been clear that we should seek to agree the terms of this future partnership alongside those of our withdrawal, within the next 2 years," she told parliament, March 29, the day she sent a letter to European Council President Donald Tusk, formally triggering Brexit.

    British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to the media outside 10 Downing Street in central London on April 18, 2017.
    © AFP 2017/ Daniel Leal-Olivas
    British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks to the media outside 10 Downing Street in central London on April 18, 2017.

    'Divorce First Trade Later'

    However, the EU made clear that the negotiations would be about "divorce" first and trade later, which is a crucial sticking point between the two parties. The other initial issues concern EU citizens' rights in the UK as well as the "divorce bill."

    The draft guidelines being finalized in Luxembourg, April 27, currently state that the talks will be "phased" and that these issues must be tackled before trade talks can begin. 

    Brexit
    © Photo: Pixabay
    'Third-Party State': Brexit to Deprive UK of EU Privileges It Enjoyed - Merkel

    "The United Kingdom's decision to leave the Union creates significant uncertainties that have the potential to cause disruption, in particular in the UK but also in other Member States. Citizens who have built their lives on the basis of rights flowing from the British membership of the EU face the prospect of losing those rights. Businesses and other stakeholders will lose the predictability and certainty that come with EU law.With this in mind, we must proceed according to a phased approach giving priority to an orderly withdrawal," the guidelines say.

    The core principle of the framework will start with EU citizens' rights in the UK and the rights of UK citizens within other EU member states. It seeks to protect the interests of around three million EU workers in Britain and their rights of residence after five years.

    "The right for every EU citizen, and of his or her family members, to live, to work or to study in any EU member state is a fundamental aspect of the European Union. Along with other rights provided under EU law, it has shaped the lives and choices of millions of people," the draft principles state.

    ​"Agreeing reciprocal guarantees to settle the status and situations at the date of withdrawal of EU and UK citizens, and their families, affected by the United Kingdom's withdrawal from the Union will be a matter of priority for the negotiations. Such guarantees must be enforceable and non-discriminatory."

    ​It also states that Britain will have to stand by financial obligations it has already committed to for programs which extend after Brexit.

    "A single financial settlement should ensure that the Union and the United Kingdom both respect the obligations undertaken before the date of withdrawal. The settlement should cover all legal and budgetary commitments as well as liabilities, including contingent liabilities," the draft guidelines state.

    Related:

    'Third-Party State': Brexit to Deprive UK of EU Privileges It Enjoyed - Merkel
    Brexit Robots: Farmers to Use Machines to Make Up for Loss of EU Workers
    Post-Brexit 'Brain Drain' Threatens Int'l Competitiveness of UK Universities
    Brexit: An Opportunity for the UK to Industrialize
    Over 50% of Small UK Firms Worry About Impact of Brexit on EU Migrant Workforce
    Tags:
    Brexit negotiations, Brexit talks, EU summit, trade agreements, Brexit, EU membership, UK Parliament, European Commission, European Council, European Union, Theresa May, Britain, Europe, United Kingdom, Luxembourg
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Ghosts of Chernobyl
    The Ghosts of Chernobyl
    Delta Airlines Gun Cartoon
    Leaving Your Gun Hidden in Plane Sight
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Combat Trainer
    Yakovlev Yak-130 Light Attack and Training Aircraft

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok