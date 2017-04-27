'Neither Macron, Nor Le Pen': Protesters Take to the Streets of Paris (VIDEO)

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — According to the video posted by Sputnik France, the protesters hold banners reading "Neither Macron, nor Le Pen."
On April 23, independent candidate Emmanuel Macron and right-wing Marine Le Pen made it to the run-off, set for May 7.
Le cortège de lycéen a quitté la place de la République et est maintenant à la bastille. #BlocusNiFnNiMacron pic.twitter.com/Lr1BDxkAmy— L'Obs (@lobs) 27 апреля 2017 г.
French young people barricaded entrances to high schools in Paris, demonstrating against Macron and Le Pen.
The young people blocked 20 lyceums, the Ouest-France newspaper reported, specifying that four of the them were entirely blocked, six partially and the rest were subjected to attempts of blockade and the demonstrations take place near them.
